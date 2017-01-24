Watch Seth Meyers Explain the Trump Administration's 'Alternative Facts'

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 24:

Today's bottom line: President Donald Trump continues to disrupt and destabilize, well, absolutely everything, from trade deals and net neutrality to the intelligence community and the media. But the news isn't all Trump; our roundup includes a hyper-viral music video that harkens back to life BT (Before Trump).

1. How should we react to the news of President Trump's pick to head the FCC? Well, here's a rather low-key headline from USA Today: "FCC's new chairman no fan of net neutrality." Here's Wired's less subtle spin: "Trump's FCC Pick Doesn't Bode Well For Net Neutrality." And here's CNBC's blunt headline: "Trump's new FCC chief is Ajit Pai, and he wants to destroy net neutrality."

2. A quick take from Marlow Stern of The Daily Beast on the just-announced Academy Award nominations: "The 2017 Oscar Nominees: Black Stories Matter, Plus 'La La Land' Leads with 14 Nods."

3. The New York Times doesn't mince words about Trump this morning on its front page: "Meeting With Top Lawmakers, Trump Repeats an Election Lie." The web version of the story, by Michael D. Shear and Emmarie Huetteman, has the slightly longer headline "Trump Repeats Lie About Popular Vote in Meeting With Lawmakers" and begins "President Trump used his first official meeting with congressional leaders on Monday to falsely claim that millions of unauthorized immigrants had robbed him of a popular vote majority, a return to his obsession with the election's results even as he seeks support for his legislative agenda." Meanwhile, the main story on the front page is about Trump formally abandoning the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

4. As part his regular "A Closer Look" segment, last night "Late Night" host Seth Meyers took on the Trump administration's rocky start, including Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway's instantly notorious defense of "alternative facts."

5. Last night on Twitter, New York magazine writer Jesse Singal called attention to a particularly unsettling passage in an NPR report about President Trump's visit to the CIA's headquarters. The excerpted conversation is between "Morning Edition" host Steve Inskeep and NPR national security correspondent Mary Louise Kelly:

6. If you watched "Saturday Nght Live" this past weekend, you may have missed Alec Baldwin's usual impression of Donald Trump, a mainstay of the show this season. (In Baldwin's absence, 'Vladimir Putin' reassured America about Trump.) Maybe Baldwin was just saving up his energy; NBC announced on Monday that he's set to host the show for a record 17th time on Feb. 11. Variety's Oriana Schwindt writes that "Baldwin's hosting gig puts a probable tweetstorm from President Trump in the forecast. Nearly every Baldwin appearance as Trump has drawn criticism from the man who now resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue." Ed Sheeran is slated to be the musical guest on the Baldwin-hosted show.

7. Speaking of Ed Sheeran, on Monday he released a beautifully filmed music video for his hit song "Castle on the Hill" -- a gritty, nostalgic view of Sheeran's youth -- and in less than 24 hours it's racked up more than 7 million views on YouTube alone.

