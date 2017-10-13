Seth Meyers: 'We're Like a Week Away From Goth Trump'

"These are trying times for the president," Seth Meyers noted on last night's "Late Night With Seth Meyers" in his "A Closer Look" segment. "Trump has apparently been so depressed and angry at the state of his administration, and what he sees as disloyalty from his staff, that he reportedly told a close associate, 'I hate everyone in the White House! There are a few exceptions, but I hate them!' His staff talks about him like he's a toddler, but Trump is really a moody teenager whose parents won't let him go to Kevin's lakehouse for the weekend: 'I hate everyone in this house!'... We're like a week away from Goth Trump." Cue the artist's rendering:

Hey look, it's Goth Trump!

Meyers also linked Trump to the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal in the segment, which he set up as being about "our toxic culture of male entitlement." (The "I hate everyone" quote, by the way, comes from a Wednesday VanityFair.com post by Gabriel Sherman headlined "'I Hate Everyone in the White House!!': Trump Seethes as Advisers Fear the President Is 'Unraveling'.")

Meyers' Goth Trump bit isn't the first time POTUS has been compared to a sullen teenager. As I noted in February, the Super Deluxe channel on YouTube produced a rather convincing video called "Donald Trump's Tweets As An Early 2000s Emo Song" that makes the case for, well, Emo Trump.