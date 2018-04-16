'SNL' has a brilliant idea for Bravo: a show that's nothing but Bravo reality show intros

In this (fake) Bravo promo, which comes to us courtesy of the weekend's "Saturday Night Live," an announcer asks, "Do you love our programming but don't give a 'd' about our storylines? Keep watching for Bravo's newest reality show, 'The Real Intros of Reality Hills.'" Yes, it's a Bravo reality show that's nothing but intros for Bravo reality shows that introduce obnoxious Bravo reality-show characters, such as Chachki ("My husband's a doctor. And my face? All science"), Richard ("You know what they say, you're only as old as your current wife") and Levi ("I'm a real estate mogul who can't read. Line up, ladies!").

"Let's face it," the announcer enthuses, "we barely had storylines anyway. So we cut to the chase!"