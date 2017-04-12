Sorry, Melania: Daily Mail Shells Out Reported $2.9M to Settle Lawsuits

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Wednesday, April 12:

Today's media scan brings you more more than ever before. More palace intrigue at the White House! (See No. 1.) More palace intrigue at Fox News! (No. 7.) More media lawsuit settlements! (Nos. 3 and 4.) And more outrage (arguably the most ever, which is really saying something) over Sean Spicer! (No. 6.) Anyway, let's get started ...

1. New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin is out with a Donald Trump interview in this morning's paper, which the tabloid teases on its cover with a "We're not going into Syria" headline next to the president's face. But the (brief) part of their conversation, which is broken up into multiple posts online, sure to get the most attention is headlined "Trump won't definitively say he still backs Bannon."

2. "A lobbying group representing Facebook, Google, Twitter and other web giants told the U.S. Federal Communications Commission yesterday that it shouldn't weaken net neutrality rules," Recode's Tony Romm reports in a post this morning headlined "Silicon Valley is beginning to fight the Trump administration's net neutrality plan."

3. "The U.K.'s Daily Mail newspaper said Wednesday it agreed to pay damages to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to settle two lawsuits brought in the U.S. and U.K. after it republished allegations that she 'provided services beyond simply modeling' when working as a model in the 1990s," per The Wall Street Journal this morning, which puts the settlement at $2.9 million according to its source.

4. See also: "Melania Trump - An Apology." By the way, when I visited that Mail Online page this morning, it served up ads (presumably programmatically delivered) for Macy's, Designer Shoe Warehouse, Royal Caribbean Cruises and BareMinerals cosmetics.

5. Elsewhere in media settlements: "Rolling Stone Settles Lawsuit Over Debunked Campus Rape Article," per The New York Times.

6. In case you weren't paying particularly close attention to that whole Spicer-Hitler gaffe thing, here's a take from Dan Rather, as helpfully snapped and shared on Twitter by MSNBC's Kyle Griffin:

Dan Rather on Spicer's Hitler remarks: "A bar, already set low, continues to drop." pic.twitter.com/6Oc6Y4RUp4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 12, 2017

7. And finally, via New York Magazine's Gabriel Sherman: "Bill O'Reilly Is Going on Vacation. Will His Show Return?" Good question!

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.