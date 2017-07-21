Spicer Resigns After Trump Hires Scaramucci as White House Communications Director

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Credit: United States Government

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned on Friday after President Donald Trump hired financier Anthony Scaramucci as his communications director, a White House official said.

The White House communications staff were meeting in Spicer's office Friday morning after news of his departure was reported.

Scaramucci, 53, a campaign fundraiser for Trump and regular adviser during the presidential transition, has been mentioned for multiple jobs in the administration, most recently as ambassador to the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. He's also been considered as head of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

He agreed in January to sell his approximately 45% stake in SkyBridge Capital. The buyer group included a subsidiary of HNA Group, the Chinese conglomerate, as well as a little-known company called RON Transatlantic.

Glenn Thrush of The New York Times first reported Spicer's resignation. Per Thrush:

Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned on Friday morning, telling President Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of the New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Mr. Trump offered Mr. Scaramucci the job at 10 a.m. The president requested that Mr. Spicer stay on, but Mr. Spicer told Mr. Trump that he believed the appointment was a major mistake, according to person with direct knowledge of the exchange.

--Bloomberg News