On Star Wars Day, brands can't help but hype 'Solo'

Star Wars Day, May the Fourth, began as a tradition back when lightsabers were the domain of hopeless nerds and new content dribbled out every few decades. This time, though, it runs right into the promotional cycle for the installment in Disney's increasingly active Star Wars release cycle: "Solo: A Star Wars Story" arrives May 25 to tell the backstory of the eponymous scruffy-looking nerfherder and former Imperial, long before he got wrapped up in that whole Skywalker mess.

With the fan base larger than ever, brands can't wait to show that they're just as excited about the latest addition to the canon of Lucas as the most dedicated cosplayer of the 501st Legion. Here's what some of them came up with.

Credit: IKEA

Acne used a couple of Ikea's household offerings as Star Wars stand-ins. The Vader-esque Knalla rain poncho comes in shiny black, perfect for keeping out the rain (or sand, if moisture is rare where you're from). Remember to throw in an oscillating fan to get the voice right. And a Forsa work lamp lights up the dark side of a room faster than a couple of proton torpedoes down a thermal exhaust port.

With Ikea's huge catalogue, though, the options seem lacking. Surely there's a white trashcan somewhere that would make a suitable R2 unit (and the Gigantisk is a perfect Gonk droid). Maybe a brown shag carpet in the co-pilot's seat, and a Kanellbullar cinnamon bun over each ear?

⚡️ "Heathrow Airport posts a Star Wars-themed departure board"https://t.co/9CnJdrGV9P — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018

Since half the cast of Episode IV was British, it's only fair that Londoners got an exclusive peek at some new routes out of Heathrow today. As usual, Hoth has ice on the runway, but the flight to Endor is running on time. (Maybe its moon is only served by local carriers?) No crossbows allowed on the flight to Kashyyyk, but bowcasters are probably fine.

Of course, the newest Star Wars film gets a promotional boost, too. Purists may cringe at the thought of the inevitable Star War crossover, now that it's a Disney property, but "Solo" director Ron Howard brings a welcome dose of levity to the galaxy far, far away with a spot-on narration of the plot to "A New Hope," done in the style of "Arrested Development." It's actually pretty tough to say which family is more dysfunctional, the Skywalkers or the Bluths, though blowing up a planet probably ranks worse than some "light" treason. Maeby.