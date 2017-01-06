See the Subliminal Pine Bros. Ad NBC Won't Air in the Golden Globes

Most Popular

There's always an advertiser or two around big TV events like awards shows or the Super Bowl that tries to get some publicity for a commercial that the networks won't air. The latest is throat lozenge company Pine Bros., which made headlines this week for news that NBC rejected a satirical subliminal commercial from airing in this weekend's Golden Globe Awards.

The 30-second spot features two puppets, one wearing a shirt that says "Pine Bros. Throat Drops" dancing to the song "It Went Like This." Dispersed throughout the commercial are flashes of indiscernible messages and images.

"Good people of earth with sore or tickly throats," one of the messages says.

"Because nothing coats or soothes a sore throat like soft delicious Pine Bros. Nothing!! Ha ha ha ha ha," said another.

NBC rejected the spot because "subliminal perception techniques are not allowed when the content includes a sales pitch," according to an email from an NBC executive to Pine Bros. CEO Ride McDowell that was provided by Pine Bros.

A Pine Bros. spokesman said the ad was meant as satire and viewers are "in on the joke."

An NBC spokeswoman declined to comment.

Pine Bros. CEO Mr. McDowell directed the commercial. The company did not work with an outside agency.

During the 2014 Golden Globes, the company aired a commercial staring Martha Stewart. More recently it released a holiday ad about forgiveness featuring Olympian Ryan Lochte.