'No task is beneath you': Rolling Stone has an exciting job opportunity, y'all!

We have confirmation that there's at least one job opening left in traditional media—specifically at Rolling Stone, which is looking for a new editorial assistant. Or maybe was looking for an editorial assistant, because a job listing that was active as of Monday night mysteriously disappeared after people started buzzing about all the awesome things the job entails, such as "Online shopping," "Assist spouse with requests" and "Order lunch, plate/serve and clean up." Also, we're not exactly sure what "Heavy calendar management" is but it sure sounds rock 'n' roll!
And what ambitious, confident J-school grad wouldn't see themselves in the listed job qualifications, including "On call availability 24/7," "Common sense, no task is beneath you" and "Unflappable, ability to speak with luminaries"?
Presuming the job was, in fact, snatched right up by some eager young up-and-comer, well, congratulations, rube!
Also: You should know better than to make direct eye contact with me. Do you even know who I am? I'm a luminary! What the hell is wrong with you?!
Careers Listing
Rolling Stone: Editorial Assistant
Rolling Stone is seeking an Editorial Assistant
Position overview:
As the Editorial Assistant, this person will oversee all administrative/scheduling issues and ground/air travel arrangements. In addition, she/he should be able to take on occasional online research projects.
Responsibilities:
Heavy clendar management, make and confirm appointments – both business and personal
Place calls and patch through (either in office or to off-site locations)
Greet and announce guests
Online shopping
Order lunch, plate/serve and clean up
Perform online research
Direct all expense invoice/bills to accountant
Assist spouse with requests
Assist Editorial staff with tasks when the supervisor is away
Qualifications:
Experience working at a magazine or publishing company highly preferred
Minimum of 2 years' experience supporting Managing Editor or EIC
On call availability 24/7
Common sense, no task is beneath you
Unflappable, ability to speak with luminaries
About Rolling Stone:
