'No task is beneath you': Rolling Stone has an exciting job opportunity, y'all!

Where have you gone, Hunter S. Thompson? A nation turns its lonely eyes to you. Credit: Rolling Stone

Who says there are no opportunities left in publishing?

We have confirmation that there's at least one job opening left in traditional media—specifically at Rolling Stone, which is looking for a new editorial assistant. Or maybe was looking for an editorial assistant, because a job listing that was active as of Monday night mysteriously disappeared after people started buzzing about all the awesome things the job entails, such as "Online shopping," "Assist spouse with requests" and "Order lunch, plate/serve and clean up." Also, we're not exactly sure what "Heavy calendar management" is but it sure sounds rock 'n' roll!

And what ambitious, confident J-school grad wouldn't see themselves in the listed job qualifications, including "On call availability 24/7," "Common sense, no task is beneath you" and "Unflappable, ability to speak with luminaries"?

Presuming the job was, in fact, snatched right up by some eager young up-and-comer, well, congratulations, rube!

Also: You should know better than to make direct eye contact with me. Do you even know who I am? I'm a luminary! What the hell is wrong with you?!