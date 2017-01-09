More Things Trump Thinks Are Overrated

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's morning media roundup for Jan. 9:

Meryl Streep doesn't care for a particular Donald Trump "performance," and says so on TV. Donald Trump thinks Meryl Streep is "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood," and says so on Twitter. The Twittersphere is terribly amused and turns Trump's Streep takedown into a wry hashtag.

Wash, rinse, repeat ... some version of the above, over and over again, for the next four years.

1.

How's this for ambitious? "Politico Veteran's News Venture Axios Aims to Fix Advertising." That's the headline of a WSJ.com post this morning about Axios, a "political and business news-focused outlet" from Politico co-founder Jim VandeHei that formally launches on Jan. 18. The Journal's Lukas I. Alpert writes that Axiom's premise is that "banner ads and long-form native advertising don't work. ... In its place, Axios will only offer advertisers a type of short-form branded content."

2.

In her Golden Globes accceptance speech last night, Meryl Streep -- who was named winner of the Cecil B. Demille Award -- had this to say about President-elect Donald Trump (without ever actually naming him):

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

3.

And then (you saw this coming), this morning, this happened ...

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

4.

And then, naturally, #ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated became a trending topic on Twitter. Some samples:

Jesus

Water

The Sun

Reading

Love

Respect

Knowledge

Vegetables

Happiness

Children

Truth

Facts

Michael Jordan#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) January 9, 2017

The popular vote#ThingsTrumpThinksAreOverrated — Charles Lomax (@RevCFLj) January 9, 2017

5.

The Chevrolet Bolt was named the 2017 North American Car of the Year at the Detroit auto show, Automotive News (an Ad Age sibling publication) reports this morning. No word yet on whether or not Donald Trump thinks the Bolt is one of the most overrated cars in North America.

6.

We interrupt this roundup to bring you this message: Recode's Peter Kafka is out with a report this morning headlined "Facebook is going to start showing ads in the middle of its videos and sharing the money with publishers."

7.

Finally, in case you missed it, over the weekend, actor Mark Hamill -- who, in addition to his "Star Wars" duties, does the voice of The Joker for DC Comics (starting with "Batman: The Animated Series" in 1992) -- released an audio recording of himself reading Donald Trump's surreal New Year's Eve tweet as, yes, The Joker.

Hamill's inspiration? Apparently this tweet, which Hamill retweeted right before his Trumpster tweet:

this sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham https://t.co/SyKsCHvyuh — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 31, 2016

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.