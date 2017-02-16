This Sparkling Ice Ad Is Entirely Upside Down (on Purpose)

Most Popular
Among the new releases, Sparkling Ice kicks off its "Be Not Bland" campaign with a family seated at a dinner table; everything's upside down, but gravity still seems to work selectively, which results in flying objects (meatloaf, Sparkling Ice, a house cat). Walmart previews "The Receipt," a campaign it'll run during the Academy Awards telecast (Jack Neff reported about it in January: "Walmart Goes Hollywood, Tapping Star Directors for Oscars Campaign"). And Starbucks serves up a tagline -- "Good mornings start here" -- in a high-energy spot designed to make you think of the coffee chain as your daily first destination.