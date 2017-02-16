This Sparkling Ice Ad Is Entirely Upside Down (on Purpose)

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million+ smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Sparkling Ice kicks off its "Be Not Bland" campaign with a family seated at a dinner table; everything's upside down, but gravity still seems to work selectively, which results in flying objects (meatloaf, Sparkling Ice, a house cat). Walmart previews "The Receipt," a campaign it'll run during the Academy Awards telecast (Jack Neff reported about it in January: "Walmart Goes Hollywood, Tapping Star Directors for Oscars Campaign"). And Starbucks serves up a tagline -- "Good mornings start here" -- in a high-energy spot designed to make you think of the coffee chain as your daily first destination.

Giving You the Business: Upside Down Sparkling Ice: Giving You the Business: Upside Down
Network: Travel
Show: Life on Tour
Primetime Airing: Feb. 15, 10:47 pm ET
The Receipt Walmart: The Receipt
Network: ABC
Show: Match Game
Primetime Airing: Feb. 15, 10:43 pm ET
Good Mornings Start Here Starbucks: Good Mornings Start Here
Network: CBS
Show: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Primetime Airing: Feb. 15, 8:22 pm ET
Back for Good TGI Friday's: Back for Good
Network: ESPN
Show: SportsCenter
Primetime Airing: Feb. 15, 9:38 pm ET
Jumping Beans Kohl's: Jumping Beans
Network: PBS Kids Sprout
Show: The Floogals
Primetime Airing: Feb. 15, 8:51 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Hero's Journey Kia: Hero's Journey
Online Views: 5074251
Social Actions: 93585
SpotShare: 7.42%
Equality Nike: Equality
Online Views: 4392147
Social Actions: 49055
SpotShare: 5.34%
It Takes Two Target: It Takes Two
Online Views: 3761958
Social Actions: 30357
SpotShare: 4.19%
It Takes Two Teaser Target: It Takes Two Teaser
Online Views: 303
Social Actions: 84514
SpotShare: 2.81%
Enjoy All of It Life: Enjoy All of It
Online Views: 1945
Social Actions: 73499
SpotShare: 2.44%
