This Sparkling Ice Ad Is Entirely Upside Down (on Purpose)

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million+ smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Sparkling Ice kicks off its "Be Not Bland" campaign with a family seated at a dinner table; everything's upside down, but gravity still seems to work selectively, which results in flying objects (meatloaf, Sparkling Ice, a house cat). Walmart previews "The Receipt," a campaign it'll run during the Academy Awards telecast (Jack Neff reported about it in January: "Walmart Goes Hollywood, Tapping Star Directors for Oscars Campaign"). And Starbucks serves up a tagline -- "Good mornings start here" -- in a high-energy spot designed to make you think of the coffee chain as your daily first destination.