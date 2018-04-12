Time really had no choice but to update another one of its Trump covers

Time's Feb. 16, 2017 and April 23, 2018 covers. Credit: Meredith Corporation

Remember back in 2016 when Time magazine updated its Donald Trump "Meltdown" cover to "Total Meltdown"? Well, the newsmagazine has taken the same tack again with it April 23 "Stormy" cover, on newsstands tomorrow, which riffs on its Feb. 16, 2017, "Nothing to See Here" cover.

As Ad Age Executive Editor Nat Ives put it to me this morning, "All Time can do is try to escalate its previous Trump covers. A year from now the curtains will be on fire and his tie will be made out of snakes." I agree, except I'd say that's probably the cover two months from now.

In a post titled "The Story Behind Time's 'Stormy' Donald Trump Cover," the magazine quotes Tim O'Brien, who rendered the original and the sequel:

"When I painted the 'Nothing to See Here' cover art, like many, I assumed the level of chaos could not last, that patriots on both sides of the aisle would step forward to control much of what transpired in the past year," says O'Brien, a Brooklyn-based artist whose work has appeared on over two dozen Time covers since 1989, covering subjects ranging from the Catholic church to Osama Bin Laden. "As the never-ending flood of breaking news washed over the White House, and the firings, the scandals and the general mayhem filled each news cycle, I felt the storm metaphor was as relevant as ever."

As for the cover story itself, the web version of it is titled "Donald Trump Relied on Michael Cohen to Weather the Storm. Now The President Is On His Own." Time Senior White House Correspondent Brian Bennett, referencing Trump's Stormy Daniels scandal, writes,

Much as how Paula Jones' harassment case against Bill Clinton helped drive his impeachment and the seizure of Anthony Weiner's laptop led the FBI to reopen its probe of Hillary Clinton, Trump's personal history now may threaten his presidency. In politics as in life, the highest falls often come from the basest origins.

Read Bennett's full piece here.