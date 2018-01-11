Time's New Trump Cover Is Totally [Fire Emoji]

A post shared by TIME (@time) on Jan 11, 2018 at 4:47am PST

Depending who you ask, after one year on the job President Trump is either going down in flames or he's totally on fire. So maybe Time's new cover will please both Trump haters and lovers?

Inside the Jan. 22 issue—on sale tomorrow—Time's POV on Trump, though, comes into sharp relief. The cover story, by Michael Duffy and Nancy Gibbs, is titled "The Unpresident: Why Donald Trump Will Never Change," and pivots off of Michael Wolff's best-seller "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

As for Trump, there is no sign that this book will change him at all, though he is clearly obsessed with its details and conclusions. (Perhaps to rebut the charges about his mental acuity, Trump took the extraordinary step on Jan. 9 of admitting cameras into bipartisan immigration negotiations for 55 minutes.) Axios reports that his official day now starts at 11 a.m., with the bulk of the morning carved out for "executive time"–watching TV, tweeting and talking to friends. He's spent one day out of three in his presidency so far at one of his ritzy properties; having ridiculed Obama for his time on the links, Trump played golf, by one count, 75 times in 2017. That means he golfed, on average, more than six times a month, which would count as a lot even if he were a nice Florida retiree. Which he isn't.

As for the cover concept, which includes a special animated version (above) created for social media,