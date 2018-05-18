Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration at Westminster Abbey on April 25. Credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images

I may be alone here, but I haven't been able to force myself to read any of the ubiquitious stories being published about the upcoming royal wedding. In fact, I haven't even been able to click on the royal wedding story headlines that have been clogging my social feed and inbox.

I now feel compelled to explain why I have failed in my apparent duty as a media consumer. Herewith, the top 10 royal wedding story headlines I haven't clicked on—and the reasons why:

1. "Bridesmaids revealed: Meghan and Harry announce bridal party" (CNN)

Reason I didn't click: don't care.

2. "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake Breaks with Centuries of Royal Tradition" (The New Yorker)

Reason I didn't click: more of a cupcake guy than a cake guy.

3. "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Getting Two Commemorative Stamps in Honor of Their Wedding" (People)

Reason I didn't click: don't use stamps.

4. "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding Music" (Marie Claire via Yahoo News)

Reason I didn't click: would prefer to sit here in silence.

5. "Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle without her father at royal wedding" (Reuters)

Reason I didn't click: just don't care.

6. "Royal wedding 2018: Meghan sad over dad's wedding absence" (BBC)

Reason I didn't click: still don't care.

7. "Meghan Markle's dad won't be at her wedding and it's actually for the best" (news.com.au)

Reason I didn't click: You don't need to convince me, news.com.au!

8. "Exclusive: Meghan Markle Will Be More Than Just a Wife to Prince Harry" (Us Weekly)

Reason I didn't click: So I was somewhat intrigued—Will she also be his bookie? His neurosurgeon? His CPA? His barista?—but not quite enough to actually click.

9. "Meghan & Harry wedding souvenirs—what's in store" (Chicago Sun Times)

Reason I didn't click: losing the will to live.

10. "British Airways Flight Will Only Carry Crew Named Meghan or Harry on Royal Wedding Day" (OK)

Reason I didn't click: have lost the will to live.