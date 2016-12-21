Ditch Your In-Laws and Buy a Car: It's Last Night's New Ads

By Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Target's "Toycracker" is back to announce its 10% off electronics promotion; McDonald's breaks into song with the characters from the animated movie "Sing"; Sprint again flaunts Paul, the ex-Verizon "Can you hear me now?" guy in an ad promoting its unlimited talk and data plan; and Nissan offers a glimpse of the 2017 Titan.

Finally, in a humorous spot, Toyota shows off a couple who can't wait for their parents to leave so they can shop for a new car at the Toyotathon event. Little did they know, their parents couldn't wait to get out of the house either, and beat them to the dealership.

New Releases
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Target: Wrapping It Up: Electronics Target: Wrapping It Up: Electronics
Network: VH1
Show: Love & Hip Hop
Primetime Airing: Dec. 20, 10:14 pm ET
Toyota: In-Laws: Corolla Toyota: In-Laws: Corolla
Network: CBS
Show: Bull
Primetime Airing: Dec. 20, 10:48 pm ET
McDonald's: Sing: Drive-Through McDonald's: Sing: Drive-Through
Network: Nick Toons
Show: Sanjay and Craig
Primetime Airing: Dec. 20, 8:59 pm ET
Sprint: Crazy Unlimited Plan With iPhone Sprint: Crazy Unlimited Plan With iPhone
Network: NBC
Show: Michael Bublé Sings and Swings
Primetime Airing: Dec. 20, 8:19 pm ET
Nissan: 2016 Nissan Titan XD: The Night Shift Nissan: 2016 Nissan Titan XD: The Night Shift
Network: Outdoor Channel
Show: Wardens
Airing Date: Dec. 20, 10:47 am ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Apple iPhone: Frankie's Holiday Apple iPhone: Apple TV Spot, 'Frankie's Holiday' Featuring Brad Garrett
Online Views: 353,712
Social Actions: 23,637
SpotShare: 4.73%
Amazon: Old Friends Amazon: Amazon Prime TV Spot, 'Old Friends' Song by Ludovico Einaudi
Online Views: 109,347
Social Actions: 22,975
SpotShare: 4.16%
Microsoft Corporation: Microsoft Celebrates the Spirit of the Season Microsoft Corporation: Microsoft TV Spot, 'Celebrate the Spirit of the Season' Song by Macy Gray
Online Views: 1,609,501
Social Actions: 5,069
SpotShare: 3.75%
Air Wick: Magic Wanda Air Wick: Air Wick V.I.Poo TV Spot, 'Magic Wanda'
Online Views: 464,043
Social Actions: 11,062
SpotShare: 2.89%
Dior: The Absolute Femininity Dior: Dior J'adore TV Spot, 'The Absolute Femininity' Featuring Charlize Theron
Online Views: 957,547
Social Actions: 3,145
SpotShare: 2.25%
