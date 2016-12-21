Ditch Your In-Laws and Buy a Car: It's Last Night's New Ads

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Target's "Toycracker" is back to announce its 10% off electronics promotion; McDonald's breaks into song with the characters from the animated movie "Sing"; Sprint again flaunts Paul, the ex-Verizon "Can you hear me now?" guy in an ad promoting its unlimited talk and data plan; and Nissan offers a glimpse of the 2017 Titan.

Finally, in a humorous spot, Toyota shows off a couple who can't wait for their parents to leave so they can shop for a new car at the Toyotathon event. Little did they know, their parents couldn't wait to get out of the house either, and beat them to the dealership.