Tropicana Helps You Bring Your A-Game: It's Last Night's New Ads

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Hyundai gives consumers plenty to be festive about, soemtimes even causing them to spontaneously dress up in their winter finest; Verizon shows an impatient child unwrapping presents early in her parents' closet; Ace Hardware tries to make consumers glad to even get a sock for Christmas; and Ram Trucks promotes its vechicles' safety for average people and Vikings alike.

Finally, Tropicana takes a look at what a substitute teacher's day would be like if he only brought his B-game to class.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Hyundai: Holidays Sales Event: Plenty to Be Festive About Hyundai: Holidays Sales Event: Plenty to Be Festive About
Network: CBS
Show: Code Black
Primetime Airing: Dec. 21, 10:43 pm ET
Verizon: Holiday Playtime: Best Smartphones Free Verizon: Holiday Playtime: Best Smartphones Free
Network: NBC
Show: Chicago P.D.
Primetime Airing: Dec. 21, 10:26 pm ET
ACE Hardware: Giant Stocking Sale: Wrap It in Red ACE Hardware: Giant Stocking Sale: Wrap It in Red
Network: CNBC
Show: Shark Tank
Primetime Airing: Dec. 21, 8:39 pm ET
Ram Trucks: Vikings: Rambox Ram Trucks: Vikings: Rambox
Network: History Channel
Show: Real Vikings
Primetime Airing: Dec. 21, 10:55 pm ET
Tropicana: Substitute Tropicana: Substitute
Network: NBC
Show: Today's Take
Airing Date: Dec. 21, 9:34 am ET
Most Engaging
Apple iPhone: Frankie's Holiday Apple iPhone: Apple TV Spot, 'Frankie's Holiday' Featuring Brad Garrett
Online Views: 395,480
Social Actions: 22,808
SpotShare: 4.33%
Amazon: Old Friends Amazon: Amazon Prime TV Spot, 'Old Friends' Song by Ludovico Einaudi
Online Views: 107,915
Social Actions: 24,649
SpotShare: 4.08%
Air Wick: Magic Wanda Air Wick: Air Wick V.I.Poo TV Spot, 'Magic Wanda'
Online Views: 384,661
Social Actions: 12,015
SpotShare: 2.75%
Microsoft Corporation: Microsoft Celebrates the Spirit of the Season Microsoft Corporation: Microsoft TV Spot, 'Celebrate the Spirit of the Season' Song by Macy Gray
Online Views: 1,153,352
Social Actions: 2,692
SpotShare: 2.53%
Online Views: 1,082,256
Social Actions: 3,121
SpotShare: 2.46%
