Tropicana Helps You Bring Your A-Game: It's Last Night's New Ads

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, a company that catalogs, tags and measures activity around TV ads in real time. The new releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are showing sustained social heat, ranked by SpotShare scores reflecting the percent of digital activity associated with each one over the past week.

Among the new releases, Hyundai gives consumers plenty to be festive about, soemtimes even causing them to spontaneously dress up in their winter finest; Verizon shows an impatient child unwrapping presents early in her parents' closet; Ace Hardware tries to make consumers glad to even get a sock for Christmas; and Ram Trucks promotes its vechicles' safety for average people and Vikings alike.

Finally, Tropicana takes a look at what a substitute teacher's day would be like if he only brought his B-game to class.