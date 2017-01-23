Trump Administration's Orwellian Weekend Leaves Media Gobsmacked

Most Popular

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Monday, Jan. 23:

As noted on Friday, normally this space is devoted to a rather diverse range of news from across the media landscape. But the weekend was largely dominated by all things Trump, thus this special wall-to-wall, post-inauguration edition of your daily media roundup.

1. The top story on the front page of this morning's New York Times is labeled "News Analysis" and carries the headline "Trump's Rocky Start Jeopardizes Leverage" and the subhead "President Resorts to Campaign Tactics Even as Some Advisers Urge Discipline." (The headline on the web version of the story is "Rocky First Weekend for Trump Troubles Even His Top Aides.") The story, by Peter Baker, Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman begins, "President Trump's first weekend in office unfolded much the way things often did during his campaign: with angry Twitter messages, a familiar obsession with slights and a series of meandering and at times untrue statements, all eventually giving way to attempts at damage control."

2. The "damage control" was hapless and ultimately self-damaging, starting with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's surreal Saturday performance, as summed up by Slate: "White House Press Secretary Lies and Yells at Media. It's Day 2 of the Trump Presidency." Among Spicer's fact-challenged utterances: "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration -- period."

3. We'll leave this right here:

"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." 1984. Orwell. https://t.co/krhjePSePt — Ari Kohen (@kohenari) January 22, 2017

4. The Trump administration's way to spin Spicer's spin? Put Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway on it:

Kellyanne Conway: Sean Spicer gave "alternative facts"@chucktodd: "Alternative facts are not facts. They're falsehoods." pic.twitter.com/QBkoDqoTdp — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 22, 2017

5. The Atlantic's David A. Graham's take on all this carries the headline "'Alternative Facts': The Needless Lies of the Trump Administration" and the subhead "If the president and his aides will tell easily disproven falsehoods about crowd sizes and speeches, what else will they be willing to dissemble about?" Also from The Atlantic: "Photos of the Women's Marches Around the World" -- because it turns out other things happened this weekend than just the Spicer & Conway Show.

6. Here's the New York Daily News' front page this morning:

7. Finally, this short YouTube video titled "Did TRUMP quote Bane from Batman?" racked up more than a million views over the weekend:

