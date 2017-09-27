'Facebook Was Always Anti-Trump,' According to Trump

The Tweeter-in-Chief.

So what's the president of the United States busy with today? Using Twitter to slam Facebook, of course.

Last Friday, in the wake of the recent news indicating that Kremlin-aligned groups used Facebook to disseminate bogus damning information about Hillary Clinton along with pro-Trump messages during the presidential election, POTUS cried "hoax." Today he's attacking Facebook itself:

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

..But the people were Pro-Trump! Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Be sure to tune into "Fox & Friends" tomorrow morning to find out just how collusional the anti-Trump collusion may have been. For instance, was Tinder involved too? Whisper? And what about MySpace?