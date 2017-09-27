×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

'Facebook Was Always Anti-Trump,' According to Trump

By Published on .

The Tweeter-in-Chief.
The Tweeter-in-Chief.

So what's the president of the United States busy with today? Using Twitter to slam Facebook, of course.

Last Friday, in the wake of the recent news indicating that Kremlin-aligned groups used Facebook to disseminate bogus damning information about Hillary Clinton along with pro-Trump messages during the presidential election, POTUS cried "hoax." Today he's attacking Facebook itself:

Be sure to tune into "Fox & Friends" tomorrow morning to find out just how collusional the anti-Trump collusion may have been. For instance, was Tinder involved too? Whisper? And what about MySpace?

Most Popular
In this article:
Become a Subscriber