POTUS Finally Issues a Policy Statement on Bleeding Facelifts

By Published on .

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Thursday, June 29:

This feels like one of those before-and-after moments in American media history -- and American history itself. Before was pre-8:52 a.m. this morning, and After was 8:59 a.m. onward. What exactly happened? It's hard to say -- because it's so breathtaking and unprecedented and unsettling. But since this historic something happened on Twitter, I'm going to try to address it and its aftermath using only tweets in this very special edition of your media roundup. Wish me luck. Let's get started ...

1. Yeah, so "Morning Joe" (the MSNBC morning talk show), "Psycho Joe" (Joe Scarborough) and "Mika Brzezinski" (Scarborough's co-host) are all top 10 trending topics on Twitter this morning ...

2. From NBCUniversal News Group Senior VP-Communications Mark Kornblau:

3. Even a Fox News host sheepishly asked, "Is ... is that necessary"?

4. What does Mika Brzezinski have to say about all this?

5. And what about a certain someone who has declared that she is against cyber-bullying?

6. Uh, well, that's good because...

And ...

7. And on that note, a flashback to a more innocent time -- last October:

+ a bonus flashback -- to 10 days ago:

Thank you to Nat Ives, Wll Jarvis and Jessica Wohl for their roundup suggestions.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on -- sorry -- Twitter @simondumenco.

