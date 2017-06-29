POTUS Finally Issues a Policy Statement on Bleeding Facelifts

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Thursday, June 29:

This feels like one of those before-and-after moments in American media history -- and American history itself. Before was pre-8:52 a.m. this morning, and After was 8:59 a.m. onward. What exactly happened? It's hard to say -- because it's so breathtaking and unprecedented and unsettling. But since this historic something happened on Twitter, I'm going to try to address it and its aftermath using only tweets in this very special edition of your media roundup. Wish me luck. Let's get started ...

1. Yeah, so "Morning Joe" (the MSNBC morning talk show), "Psycho Joe" (Joe Scarborough) and "Mika Brzezinski" (Scarborough's co-host) are all top 10 trending topics on Twitter this morning ...

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

2. From NBCUniversal News Group Senior VP-Communications Mark Kornblau:

Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, "it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States." — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

@POTUS tweets this morning are not just beneath the dignity of the office, they are beneath the dignity of The Office. pic.twitter.com/QQFOU355lp — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

3. Even a Fox News host sheepishly asked, "Is ... is that necessary"?

Deputy WH Press Secretary VIGOROUSLY defends Trump's ad hominem attacks on Mika Brzezinski, saying he won't be bullied pic.twitter.com/Wcf8913PAQ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 29, 2017

4. What does Mika Brzezinski have to say about all this?

5. And what about a certain someone who has declared that she is against cyber-bullying?

First lady Melania Trump stands by Pres. Trump's tweets criticizing MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski https://t.co/bWBBdCPxoF pic.twitter.com/gcp9Ckz8wC — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2017

6. Uh, well, that's good because...

Kellyanne Conway Runs Like Hell from Trump's Twitter Attack on Mika Brzezinski https://t.co/QI2yB6rH1r — TMZ (@TMZ) June 29, 2017

And ...

Two Republican senators called Trump's tweet lashing out at Mika Brzezinski beneath the dignity of the office. https://t.co/80CsXZBn6U pic.twitter.com/dCzCWKZhLO — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) June 29, 2017

7. And on that note, a flashback to a more innocent time -- last October:

+ a bonus flashback -- to 10 days ago:

Trump and the "Goldwater Rule": When is it OK to voice a professional opinion about the president's mental health? https://t.co/uuBmMmaHfd pic.twitter.com/ddhkbv6h12 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 19, 2017

Thank you to Nat Ives, Wll Jarvis and Jessica Wohl for their roundup suggestions.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on -- sorry -- Twitter @simondumenco.