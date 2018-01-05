Trump Has 'Lost It': What Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' Book Is Really About

The narrative about the narrative has changed.

Now that Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" has officially been published—Henry Holt & Co. moved up its release date from Jan. 9 to today—the way everyone's talking about it has shifted. From Wednesday morning, when editors at the The Guardian who had gotten their hands on an advance copy quoted some of the juiciest bits, instantly making the book a media sensation, the buzz surrounding "Fire and Fury" has focused on the new war between former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and President Trump—because Bannon gave Wolff some of the book's most incendiary quotes.

Now, post-publication, the focus is on the portrait that Wolff has painted of Trump as a man who is unfit for office—not only temperamentally and intellectually unfit, but psychologically unfit. Wolff neatly summed up that subtext on NBC's "Today" this morning.

"I will quote Steve Bannon," Wolff told Savannah Guthrie. "'He's lost it.'"

Wolff further told Guthrie that "100%" of the people around Trump in the White House question his fitness for office. As for Trump's character, Wolff put it this way on "Today":

I will tell you the one description that everyone gave—everyone has in common. They all say, "He is like a child." And what they mean by that is he has a need for immediate gratification. It's all about him. ... He just has to be satisfied in the moment. ... They say he's a moron, an idiot. Actually, there's a competition to sort of get to the bottom line here of who this man is. Let's remember, this man does not read, does not listen. So he's like a pinball just shooting off the sides.

Watch the full Michael Wolff "Today" interview here:

NOTE: If you have trouble playing the video embedded above, click here to watch it directly on Twitter.