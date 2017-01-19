Disappearing Donald: The Trump Organization Is Scrubbing the President-elect's Face From Its Websites

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19:

With Inauguration Day tomorrow, we're going to be seeing more and more of Donald Trump -- except, it turns out, on Trump Organization websites. We're also going to be seeing more of John Oliver, who returns to HBO for his fourth season of "Last Week Tonight" on Feb. 12. (The highlight of the brief promo embedded below? Oliver's confused visit to the "Silicon Valley" set.) And sorry, fans of Vladimir Putin and all things Russia: You're going to be seeing less of RT.com content on Facebook -- at least for a few days.

1. CBS News has a post on its website this morning headlined "Mike Pence on Donald Trump's Twitter use, record-low approval rating"; it's derived from Charlie Rose's sit-down with the incoming VP. Spoiler: "The polls weren't always right during the election year and so I'm a little skeptical about the polls going into inauguration," Pence told Rose -- and the veep-to-be also claims to be fine with Trump's Twitter tirades.

2. Speaking of Trump tweets, the President-elect wants you to know that if America is divided, it's not his fault!

"It wasn't Donald Trump that divided this country, this country has been divided for a long time!" Stated today by Reverend Franklin Graham. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2017

3. If you didn't watch the People's Choice Awards telecast on CBS last night, here's what you missed, per a People.com headline: "Ellen DeGeneres Makes History with 20th People's Choice Award." OK, actually that's not the complete headline. The full headline is: "Ellen DeGeneres Makes History with 20th People's Choice Award: 'Thank You All Very Much. I Love You'." Do you hear that, people? Ellen DeGeneres loves you. Thought you should know. ... Oh, and also: "CBS tried to censor The Rock at the People's Choice Awards and failed miserably."

4. A Beatle wants his songs back. "Paul McCartney has filed suit in New York against Sony/ATV and is looking to get a declaratory judgment that states he will soon regain his copyright ownership share to a treasured catalog of songs created as a member of The Beatles," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

5. "Facebook blocks RT from posting until after Trump inauguration." That's the headline of a story this morning on RT.com, the website for the Kremlin-backed news organization formerly known as Russia Today. According to RT,

A misplaced live streaming rights strike during RT's broadcast of President Obama's final press conference seems to have triggered the ban. RT's Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said she wasn't surprised that RT had been blocked from posting on Facebook following a complaint from Current Time TV -- a part of Radio Liberty, financed by the US Department of State. "I'm not surprised. If the Department of State could block oxygen to us, they would do it", she told RIA Novosti. President Obama's final press conference was carried live by multiple news networks on Wednesday. RT's stream was interrupted by a Facebook bot notification that rights had been claimed by a local Russian publisher Current TimeTV.

6. The story front and center on The New York Times' website this morning is headlined "Before and After: Removing Donald From the Trump Brand." Karen Yourish and Wilson Andrews report that "Images of Donald J. Trump and his daughter Ivanka have been used extensively by the Trump Organization and its business partners to sell a wealth of products like clothing and jewelry, luxury real estate, hotels and golf clubs. Over the last week, the Trump Organization and some of its marketing partners have been removing imagery of Mr. Trump and Ms. Trump from their websites" -- and they show plenty of before-and-after examples.

7. And finally, this very funny promo for the upcoming fourth season of John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" on HBO has racked up more than 2 million YouTube views in less than 24 hours.

