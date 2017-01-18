Here's Trump's Idea for His 2020 Re-election Campaign Slogan

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Jan. 18:

It's another Trump-free edition of ... just kidding! Donald Trump, of course, continues to do what he does best: dominate the news cycles, macro and micro, as well as the news-about-the-news cycle, as journalists and even the current president gnash their teeth over the president-elect's relationship with the media ... and reality itself.

1. The Columbia Journalism Review has published "An open letter to Trump from the US press corps" authored by Kyle Pope as "a backgrounder on what to expect from us over the next four years." It tersely spells out some ground rules with subheads such as "Off the record and other ground rules are ours -- not yours -- to set" and "We believe there is an objective truth, and we will hold you to that."

2. In a post headlined "Obama looks to pressure Trump on the media," Politico's Edward-Isaac Dovere reports that President Barack Obama will use his final press conference this afternoon "to highlight his concerns about the restrictions on the media that the president-elect put in place during his campaign and transition, and what it might mean for his administration."

3. Speaking of Politico, the website's Joe Pompeo reports this morning that President-elect Trump's Dec. 15 Twitter slam of the Graydon Carter-edited glossy has caused a subscription surge. Some 13,000 people took advantage of a $5 flash sale Vanity Fair launched to, uh, celebrate the Trump tweet, Pompeo reports, adding, "Since then? Another 67,000 new subscribers (total circulation tends to hover a little over a million), the majority of them at the standard annual rate of $15 per year, according to a spokeswoman for the magazine."

4. Here's how the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post spun President Obama's commutation of Chelsea Manning's sentence on its front page this morning:

Today's cover: President Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning https://t.co/Z0WVj1dHFA pic.twitter.com/KG0ODjdWnN — New York Post (@nypost) January 18, 2017

5. Sorry, Crackle. "Jerry Seinfeld Ditches Crackle for Netflix, New 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' Coming Late 2017," Variety reports.

6. "Google is expanding its 'Android One' program for low-cost smartphones to the U.S in coming months," The Information's Amir Efrati reports, "promising phone makers major new promotional dollars if they play by its rules, say three people briefed on the plan. The first phone to launch in the U.S. with Google's Android One seal of approval, backed by an ad campaign funded by Google, is expected before the middle of the year."

7. The best moment in Karen Tumulty's Washington Post story this morning titled "How Donald Trump came up with 'Make America Great Again'" comes 42 paragraphs into the piece:

Halfway through his interview with The Washington Post, Trump shared a bit of news: He already has decided on his slogan for a reelection bid in 2020. "Are you ready?" he said. " 'Keep America Great,' exclamation point." "Get me my lawyer!" the president-elect shouted. Two minutes later, one arrived. "Will you trademark and register, if you would, if you like it -- I think I like it, right? Do this: 'Keep America Great,' with an exclamation point. With and without an exclamation. 'Keep America Great,' " Trump said. "Got it," the lawyer replied.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.