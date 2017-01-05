Tucker Carlson to Replace Megyn Kelly on Fox News

Tucker Carlson Credit: Fox News via YouTube

Tucker Carlson will replace Megyn Kelly as the host of the 9 p.m. hour on Fox News.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" will begin airing in the time slot on Jan. 9, Rupert Murdoch, exec chairman of 21st Century Fox and exec chairman of Fox News announced on Thursday. He will also co-anchor Fox News' Inauguration Day coverage.

The conservative pundit began hosting the 7 p.m. hour in November. Since then, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" has averaged 2.8 million total viewers and 515,000 in the core news 25-54 demographic. This is a 23% increase in total viewers and 26% jump in the demo compared with the same time last year, according to the network.

"In less than two months, Tucker has taken cable news by storm with his spirited interviews and consistently strong performance," Mr. Murdoch said in a statement. "Viewers have overwhelmingly responded to the show and we look forward to him being a part of Fox News' powerful primetime line-up."

Ms. Kelly, host of "The Kelly Files" announced earlier this week that she will exit Fox News after more than a decade and join NBC News. As part of the multi-year agreement, Ms. Kelly will anchor a new one-hour daytime program, which she will develop in conjunction with NBC News staffers. The show will air Monday through Friday at a time to be announced in the coming months. Ms. Kelly will also anchor a new Sunday evening news magazine show and will become a contributor to NBC's breaking news coverage as well as the network's political and special events coverage.

Martha MacCallum will take over for Mr. Carlson at 7 p.m. with a new program "The First 100 Days."