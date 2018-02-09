Turner Parts Ways With Data and Native Ad Exec Michael Strober

Michael Strober. Credit: Turner

A key Turner executive in its data and native advertising unit, Michael Strober, is leaving the company, a spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.

Strober had been executive VP of client strategy and ad innovation as well as the co-head of Turner Ignite, a content and data division designed to come up with new advertising capabilities. He has also been an integral member of OpenAP, the consortium developed by Turner, Fox and Viacom last year to help standardize audience buying on TV that goes beyond traditional, basic demographics.

Strober could not be immediately reached on Friday.

In January 2016, Strober and Dan Reiss, who leads Turner's branded content partnerships, came together to create Turner Ignite. It is unclear who, if anyone, will assume Strober's duties there or lead Turner's efforts with OpenAP.

His exit comes as NBC Universal is eliminating about three dozen jobs in its ad sales division but staffing up in areas like data and automation. And Viacom doled out pink slips to 100 employees earlier this week.

Ad revenue at Turner, the Time Warner unit whose networks include CNN and TBS, declined 2% in 2017. The Justice Department has sued to block AT&T's planned acqisition of Time Warner.