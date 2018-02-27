Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Almond Joy and Mounds, Ancestry, Skippy and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Ancestry tells the story of a customer's use of its family-tree-mapping service to discover his great grandfather's dramatic history. A charismatic kid advises you to "Be smooth like Skippy" while he rocks out (sorta) to "Uptown Funk," the Mark Ronson hit featuring Bruno Mars. (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl has the backstory on the campaign: "And You Thought You Just Got 'Uptown Funk' Out of Your Head.") And a bored office worker gets a "tropi-call" from a candy bar in a surreal ad for Almond Joy and Mounds.