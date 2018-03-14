Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Audi, State Farm, Marshalls and More
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: A driver is defeated by a town's legendary "Mother of All Potholes"—but fortunately State Farm is there for him (and his damaged car). Audi hypes the fact that the 2018 Audi Q5 is "the only vehicle in its class with standard Apple CarPlay integration for your iPhone." And Marshalls says that "shopping should thrill you" in a spot that ends with the tagline "Never Boring. Always Surprising."
