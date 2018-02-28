Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Bubly, Advil, California Almonds and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: New flavored sparkling water brand Bubly want you to "Crack a smile." (Ad Age's E. J. Schultz has the backstory on the product launch: "PepsiCo Debuts 'Bubly' Brand at Oscars in Chase for More Water Sales.") Advil shows a couple "dancing around the pain that's keeping you awake" in a commercial that's reminiscent of the start of Justin Bieber's 2015 music video for "Love Yourself." And Grammarly wants you to "Write the future" with a little help from its cloud-based grammar-checking software.