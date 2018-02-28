×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Bubly, Advil, California Almonds and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: New flavored sparkling water brand Bubly want you to "Crack a smile." (Ad Age's E. J. Schultz has the backstory on the product launch: "PepsiCo Debuts 'Bubly' Brand at Oscars in Chase for More Water Sales.") Advil shows a couple "dancing around the pain that's keeping you awake" in a commercial that's reminiscent of the start of Justin Bieber's 2015 music video for "Love Yourself." And Grammarly wants you to "Write the future" with a little help from its cloud-based grammar-checking software.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Find the Perfect Word
Grammarly: Find the Perfect Word
Premiered on: Morning Mixtape, Fuse
Grammarly data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 64,813,291 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $461,486 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.82
Attention Index: 162 (62% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Secret Agents
Mercury Insurance: Secret Agents
Premiered on: Roadkill, Velocity
Mercury Insurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 79,545,816 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,225 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.33
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
The Unreachable Bag of Flour
California Almonds: The Unreachable Bag of Flour
Premiered on: Chopped, Food Network
California Almonds data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 186,287,017 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,931,622 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.25
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Oh Hi
Bubly: Oh Hi
Premiered on: The Ellen DeGeneres Show, NBC
Bubly data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 819,779 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,777 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 74.34
Attention Index: 26 (74% more interruptions than avg.)
Dancing Around Pain
Advil: Dancing Around Pain
Premiered on: Pardon the Interruption, ESPN2
Advil data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 711,259,769 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,061,422 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 79.23
Attention Index: 53 (47% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
