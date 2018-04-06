×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Mercedes-Benz, IBM Watson, Kendall Motor Oil and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Jon "Mad Men" Hamm dramatically narrates a commercial for Mercedes-Benz that hypes the brand's upcoming AMG Project One plug-in car. IBM Watson serves up two ads that explain how AI is transforming everything from cybersecurity to farming. And Kendall Motor Oil uses a hockey player's intense post-season practice sessions to make a point about how in life "you get out what you put in" (and "the same goes for your engine").

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
First Is Forever
Mercedes-Benz: First Is Forever
Premiered on: Morning Drive, Golf
Mercedes-Benz data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,064,968,919 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,192,869 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.92
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)
Smart Security
IBM Watson: Smart Security
Premiered on: Squawk on the Street, CNBC
IBM Watson data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 271,513,895 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,908,677 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.22
Attention Index: 132 (32% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Conviction
Kendall: Conviction
Premiered on: Mecum Auto Auctions, NBC Sports
Kendall data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 345,167 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,399 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 70.49
Attention Index: 26 (74% more interruptions than avg.)
Smart Farm
IBM Watson: Smart Farm
Premiered on: Masters on the Range, CBS Sports
IBM Watson data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 271,513,895 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,908,677 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.22
Attention Index: 132 (32% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Life's Biggest Moments
Dickey's BBQ: Life's Biggest Moments
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Dickey's BBQ data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 54,208,652 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $87,440 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.26
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

