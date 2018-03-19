×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Samsung, Apple, Coca-Cola and more

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Samsung hypes the versatility of the "reimagined" camera on the Galaxy S9/S9+. In a Coca-Cola ad, a game-day debate breaks out between basketball fans—eat wings during the game or subs?—but everyone agrees that "You've gotta have ice-cold Coke." And Apple finds an incredibly fun way to promote the Face ID feature on iPhone X (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory on the campaign: "A Simple Glance Unlocks Everything (Including an iPhone) in Apple's Spirited Ad").

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Unlock
Apple iPhone: Unlock
Premiered on: 2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament, TNT
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 464,027,394 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,172,366 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.55
Attention Index: 70 (30% more interruptions than avg.)
More for Your Thing: Galaxy
AT&T Wireless: More for Your Thing: Galaxy
Premiered on: Golf, NBC
AT&T Wireless data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,495,172,604 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $38,836,115 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.02
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Samsung Galaxy S9: The Camera. Reimagined.
Samsung Mobile: Samsung Galaxy S9: The Camera. Reimagined.
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,174,596,236 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $63,167,384 (41% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.89
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Food Feud
Coca-Cola: Food Feud
Premiered on: 2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament, CBS
Coca-Cola data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,211,597,852 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $40,947,374 (39% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.66
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Bats
Toyota: Bats
Premiered on: Henry Danger, Nick
Toyota data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,010,089,881 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $91,127,457 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.48
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
