Twitter's CEO thinks giving Alex Jones a 'timeout' might make him think about what he did wrong

EXCLUSIVE: Twitter CEO @jack Dorsey on Alex Jones' "timeout":



"Any suspension, whether it be a permanent one or a temporary one, makes someone think about their actions and behaviors."@lesterholtnbc has more tonight on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/QwUYjcYbAD — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 15, 2018

In the wake of the continuing controversy over Twitter's relative tolerance for professional troll Alex "Infowars" Jones—even as other platforms including Facebook and YouTube have fully banned him—Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is set to appear on "NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt" tonight. In a brief excerpt from the interview with Holt posted by NBC on Twittter, Dorsey explains his platform's most recent action (as of yesterday): giving Jones a seven-day suspension—or as Dorsey calls it, a "timeout."

"Any suspension," Dorsey tells Holt, "whether it be a permanent one or a temporary one, makes someone think about their actions and their behaviors."

Holt presses Dorsey: "You think Alex Jones is going to change his behavior based on a timeout?"

"I don't know," Dorsey says, rather glumly. "Um, we have found that it has the potential to change—impact and change—behavior. So, um, whether it works within this case to change some of those behaviors and change some of those actions, I don't know. But this is consistent with how we enforce."

So far that position isn't flying particularly well on Twitter—and after NBC News released the above clip, Dorsey took to Twitter to expand upon his soon-to-be-televised comments:

To clarify: I was speaking broadly about our range of enforcement actions, when asked why we timeout functionality on Twitter. I don't assume everyone will change their actions. Enforcement gets tougher with further reported violations. https://t.co/HMHbL1D8hm — jack (@jack) August 15, 2018

We have some evidence to show this does work. It won't in every case. And we need to constantly evolve our enforcement actions. There will never be a perfect endpoint. — jack (@jack) August 15, 2018

UPDATE: Dorsey just posted a third tweet about the matter:

Our enforcement actions escalate, ultimately ending in permanent suspension. These cases are no different, same treatment. https://t.co/iO4dwT038S — jack (@jack) August 15, 2018