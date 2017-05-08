USA Today to the FBI: Help! Fakers Keep Following Us on Facebook!

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Monday, May 8:

Today's media scan is all about winning. Emma Watson won a historic award on MTV (see No. 2, below). Some guy named Emmanuel Macron also won something major (No. 1). USA Today has won a loyal following among fakers (No. 4). The Trump family apparently won big love from Russian investors (No. 6). And Kanye West is winning my heart by not tweeting and Instagramming (No. 5). Anyway, let's get started ...

1. Paris-based newspaper Le Monde helpfully illustrates the scale of Emmanuel Macron's win in the French presidential election:

Also helpful: "5 takeaways from Emmanuel Macron's win in France: What the centrist's victory in the presidential vote means for France, Europe and the world," by Politico's Pierre Briançon.

2. "Emma Watson wins MTV's first gender-neutral acting award," per CNN. (Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" won the TV version of the Best Actor award.) Also: All the highlights from the MTV Movie & TV Awards, courtesy of MTV. And all the winners are neatly listed in a grid here.

3. A soundbite from an Idaho town hall on Friday went viral over the weekend: "'Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care,' GOP lawmaker says. He got booed," per The Washington Post. Still TBD: If the political career of Rep. Raúl R. Labrador still has a pulse.

4. "The parent company of USA Today [Gannett] said it had asked the FBI to investigate a wave of fake Facebook accounts so large it accounted for half of the newspaper's following on the social media platform," per USA Today's Elizabeth Weise and Brad Heath in a story posted Friday evening and updated on Sunday. More details:

Facebook purged millions of fake accounts from USA Today and other publishers three weeks ago ... Those axed accounts included more than a third of USA Today's approximately 15.2 million Facebook "likes" at the time. ... Facebook on Friday said it's detected additional suspicious activity since its April fake-account crackdown. ... Gannett contacted the FBI late Wednesday because the barrage was "not stopping," and the company is no closer to identifying its source, said Maribel Wadsworth, the publisher's chief transformation officer. The FBI declined to comment.

5. Meawhile, "Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts go dark," per the Associated Press (via Page Six).

6. A Saturday WBUR (Boston public radio) segment by Bill Littlefield -- titled "A Day (And A Cheeseburger) With President Trump" online -- racked up a lot of attention over the weekend, most notably landing on Reddit's homepage, because of one particular story-within-the-story. The segment is about the time, three years ago, that the journalist and author James Dodson (he co-wrote Arnold Palmer's memoir) was invited to the Trump National Golf Club Charlotte. Here's the part where Dodson talks about talking to Donald Trump and his son Eric:

"And when I first met him, I asked him how he was -- you know, this is the journalist in me -- I said, 'What are you using to pay for these courses?' And he just sort of tossed off that he had access to $100 million." $100 million. "So when I got in the cart with Eric," Dodson says, "as we were setting off, I said, 'Eric, who's funding? I know no banks -- because of the recession, the Great Recession -- have touched a golf course. You know, no one's funding any kind of golf construction. It's dead in the water the last four or five years.' And this is what he said. He said, 'Well, we don't rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.'

7. And finally, Lena Dunham took to Instagram early this morning to comment on her appearance on the cover of Us Weekly as part of its "20 Slimdown Diet Tips Stars Are Using" story. Read her alternative tips below, especially No. 20: "I have no tips I give no tips I don't want to be on this cover cuz it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement thanx."

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.