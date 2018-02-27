Here's the Cover of the First Vanity Fair (Along With a Little Controversy) Under Its New Editor

The March 2018 cover of Vanity Fair. Credit: Vanity Fair

Nice, dramatic photograph of Jennifer Lawrence on the March cover of Vanity Fair, right? It was shot by Inez & Vinoodh—the Dutch fashion photographer team of Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin—and it fronts the first official issue under the editorship of Radhika Jones. Jones, a veteran of The New York Times and Time magazine, was named in November as the successor to Graydon Carter, who helmed VF for 25 years.

In media-about-media news, though, there's a minor controversy surrounding the cover, having to do with the fact that The Hollywood Reporter had a similar Jennifer Lawrence photo on its cover a couple months back—and VF apparently had to tweak its typographic treatment once its art team realized that it echoed what THR had already done. The New York Post's Alexandra Steigrad plays up the controversy in today's paper, calling it a "cover crisis" and noting that THR's recent "Women in Entertainment" cover (which you can see here) ...

... also pictured a similarly sultry-looking Lawrence, gazing to the right with parted lips and a shaft of sunlight across her right cheek and forehead. To make matters worse, an earlier, unpublished version of the upcoming Vanity Fair issue had used a cover line with big letters across the bottom—in almost exactly the same, boxy font as The Hollywood Reporter had used across the bottom of its own cover.

Here's the part where media people who work in glass office buildings are advised not to throw stones because, um, well ...