Wait, There Are Vending Machines Where You Can Buy Instagram Likes?

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Friday, June 9:

The (entirely accidental) themes of your media scan this week have included friendship and rejection. Today's theme is simply foreigners -- as in voting Brits (see No. 1, below) and cunning Russians (Nos. 2, 5) and horny Brits (No. 6) and singing Brits (No. 7). Anyway, let's get started ...

1. So what the hell just happened in the U.K.? Let's turn to the Beeb (the BBC): "Hung Parliament: Q&A guide to what happens when no-one wins the election." (Meanwhile, in case you're wondering, here's what the Biebs is up to.)

+ The Daily Beast's spin: "Wounded British PM May Limps Back Into Power."

2. So what the hell just happened in D.C.? Well, Rupert Murdoch's New York Post summed it up in one word:

And, as my colleague Jessica Wohl put it, "Ah, the Daily News went with the other L word":

Here's our front page for tomorrow…

LIARhttps://t.co/pHDymxl0eN pic.twitter.com/qorEBsyeVv — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 8, 2017

3. This McSweeney's "Lists" post by Nick Asbury really puts things in perspective: "Excerpts from James Comey's Opening Statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee or from Kazuo Ishiguro's The Remains of the Day?"

4. Also, because of course:

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

Great reporting by @foxandfriends and so many others. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

5. Earlier this week Moscow-based journalist Alexey Kovalev tweeted this:

Russia takes the worst excesses of capitalism to the extreme, so here's a vending machine in a mall for buying Likes for your Instagram pics pic.twitter.com/ZZt189opgd — Alexey Kovalev (@Alexey__Kovalev) June 5, 2017

People wanted more proof -- so Thursday afternoon he tweeted a friend's video demo:

There you go. My friend @vsonkin made a video of the Like machine in action. pic.twitter.com/v0EWkpGR3R — Alexey Kovalev (@Alexey__Kovalev) June 8, 2017

6. In advertising news, the pre-roll ad that ran for me (your results may vary) just before the video embedded in a viral Daily Mail post about a couple having sex on a Ryanair flight was for Olay Regenerist. "Prestige creams not living up to the hype? One jar shatters the competition. Olay Regenerist." Got that? Now go ahead and watch people fuck on a plane: "Was there no in-flight movie then? Stunned Ryanair passengers stare open-mouthed as couple romp on Manchester to Ibiza flight" (NSFW-ish).

7. And finally, to close out the week, I'm sharing this exceptionally delightful "Carpool Karaoke" segment, which has run up nearly 15 million views on YouTube since it was posted by "The Late Late Show With James Corden" on Tuesday. Be sure to watch for not only Ed Sheeran's duets with Corden, but for a stunt involving Maltesers and the stories Sheeran tells about growing up as "an unfortunate-looking kid" and recently smashing, yes, the Biebs in the face with a golf club.

Thank you to Ann-Christine Diaz, George Slefo, Jeanine Poggi, Laurel Wentz, Jessica Wohl and Chen Wu for their roundup suggestions.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.