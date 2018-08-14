Viceland really needs to hurry up and air 'The Hunt for the Trump Tapes'

Got all that?
It almost pains us to say this, but if you're having a hard time keeping track of the current media firestorm regarding former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman and her just-published tell-all book "Unhinged," you might consider following @TomArnold on Twitter. He's been steadily retweeting related breaking news—and prominent journalists' commentary about said breaking news—such as:
This new Omarosa tape confirms a recent Politico report that the campaign was seriously concerned about a potential racial-slur Apprentice tape https://t.co/PbGxdXGCwJ— Brian Hiatt (@hiattb) August 14, 2018
Uh oh... there are receipts: recordings about recordings. https://t.co/Bd3DA9OYqO— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) August 14, 2018
Omarosa gives CBS a tape of @KatrinaPierson and @LynnePatton on a conference call during the campaign about the alleged "n-word" tape: Pierson says on the tape: "He's said it. He's embarrassed."— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 14, 2018
And Arnold has also been chiming in with his own explosive claims, as seen particularly in this tweet from Monday night:
Seven @MarkBurnettTV Apprentice Employees gave statements about @realdonaldtrump saying multiple "n" words on the set of @ApprenticeNBC & 100 other horrible things. I spoke to 2 Executive Producers & Mark Burnett in person. They all said Trump's a liar & there is #TrumpTapes https://t.co/Iu2DN7FGSS— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 14, 2018
If you need a refresher course on how Tom Arnold, of all people, got all caught up in all this, Rolling Stone's Brian Hiatt is out with a story headlined "Who's Afraid of Tom Arnold?" (subhead: "On his new show, Roseanne Barr's ex-husband is hunting for evidence to take down Trump. Inside a Hollywood outcast's manic quest"). Naturally, Arnold's tweeted a link to that too.
Meanwhile, Vice's Viceland cable network still has not specified an air date (other than "this fall") for Arnold's show—but Arnold, smart man, knows that everything that's been happening the past several days is a perfect promotional storm for "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes." And naturally the tweet pinned atop his Twitter acccount at the moment is a promo for it:
"The Hunt for the Trump Tapes" coming to @Viceland this fall pic.twitter.com/T6UR0GFRJb— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) May 2, 2018