Video: 2017 Is the Year of the TV Reboots

Nostalgia ran rampanant during the broadcast TV upfronts. Sitcom families were reunited and some of the most popular shows currently airing are getting spin-offs.

As late-night host James Corden joked at CBS's dog-and-pony show: "This is like your own personal 'Groundhog Day.' There must be an easier way to do this. Can't we just play the tape from 2002?"

Ad Age media reporter Jeanine Poggi takes a look at why shows like "Will and Grace" and "Roseanne" are returning to TV and the networks' desire to stick with what's familiar.

Reporting by Jeanine Poggi. Video by Nate Skid and David Hall.