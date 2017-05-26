×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Video: 2017 Is the Year of the TV Reboots

Published on .

Nostalgia ran rampanant during the broadcast TV upfronts. Sitcom families were reunited and some of the most popular shows currently airing are getting spin-offs.

As late-night host James Corden joked at CBS's dog-and-pony show: "This is like your own personal 'Groundhog Day.' There must be an easier way to do this. Can't we just play the tape from 2002?"

Ad Age media reporter Jeanine Poggi takes a look at why shows like "Will and Grace" and "Roseanne" are returning to TV and the networks' desire to stick with what's familiar.

Reporting by Jeanine Poggi. Video by Nate Skid and David Hall.

In this article:
Most Popular