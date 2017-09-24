Video: Lee Clow on '1984,' the PC and What Transformation Can Do

Apple's first TV ad, "1984" by Chiat/Day and director Ridley Scott, ran at a time when the personal computer was little more than a word processor with 128 KB of RAM. Thirty-three years later, virtually every industry has been transformed, augmented or obliterated by the influence of digitization.
As Ad Age reinvents itself for a new era, we sat down with TBWA/Chiat/Day Global Creative Director and Chairman Lee Clow to discuss how the advent of Apple computers would eventually disrupt or destroy the very industries that created its early ad campaigns.