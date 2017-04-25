Watch a Clip From (Wow) the Fox News-Inspired 'Law & Order: SVU'

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Tuesday, April 25:

1. So maybe the government won't shut down after all? "Republicans had been caught in one of their biggest dilemmas of the year: Whether to cross President Donald Trump and ignore his demand for border wall funding or join him and invite a government shutdown while the GOP controls all of Washington," Politico's Burgess Everett writes. "But then Trump gave GOP lawmakers an escape hatch, telling conservative journalists at a White House reception Monday evening that he would be comfortable delaying a fight over the wall until September." Side note: Speaking of Politico, "Patrick Steel, an investment banker for the past 16 years at the firm of FBR Capital Markets & Co., has been named Politico's next CEO," per Politico.

2. "Breitbart Has Been Denied Permanent Congressional Press Credentials," per BuzzFeed News. Meanwhile, over on the Breitbart home page this morning: "Far-Left Voters More Likely to Share Their Wives, Right Wingers More Sexually Dominant, Claims Study."

3. Former Fox News star Megyn Kelly is set to make her NBC debut, The New York Times' Michael M. Grynbaum reports, "with a Sunday evening showcase set to start in June. Her new morning show, which is expected to replace an hour of 'Today,' is scheduled for the fall. ... Network executives have yet to settle on a title or an exact format for Ms. Kelly's programs, although her Sunday show has been publicized as a newsmagazine that will go head-to-head with the longtime weekend ratings champion, '60 Minutes' on CBS."

4. "Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales launches Wikitribune, a large-scale attempt to combat fake news," per Laura Hazard Owen of Harvard's Nieman Lab.

5. So this happened: "A media arm of the State Department is using federal resources to promote President Donald Trump's private Florida golf club, fueling scrutiny of the nexus between the president's official duties and his personal financial interests," per The Daily Beast's Lachlan Markay in a post headlined "State Department Pimping Out Mar-a-Lago As "Winter White House'." And then this happened: "State Department removes Mar-a-Lago blog post."

6. Also, this happened: "President Trump brags about drawing highest ratings since 9/11," per the Daily News, honing in on a particularly jaw-dropping moment in an Associated Press Trump interview. And then Stephen Colbert (starting at the 8:30 mark in the video of his Monday night "Late Show" monologue embedded below) gave Trump a helpful little tip:

Mr. President, uh, I know you're proud of your ratings, but -- uh, how do I say this -- it's not generally a good thing to compare yourself to 9/11. You know that, right? [Colbert in his Trump voice:] "My first hundred days have been huge -- Titanic. OK? We're blowing up, OK? Bigger than anything since Nagasaki. That's how big."

7. And finally, an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter this morning: "Roger Ailes-Inspired 'SVU' Episode Hits Close to Home." THR's Kate Stanhope writes,

Wednesday's episode centers on a news anchor (Bonnie Somerville) who accuses her boss, a news network head named Howard Coyle (Christopher McDonald), of rape. While it doesn't take long for viewers to figure out that the hour is inspired by the accusations that surrounded former Fox News network chief Roger Ailes last summer, the similarities between the storyline and the actual events leading to Ailes' ouster are on full display in The Hollywood Reporter's exclusive video from the episode.

To be clear: Ailes was hit with sexual harrassment -- not rape -- accusations. THR made its exclusive "SVU" clip embeddable, so here it is:

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.