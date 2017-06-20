Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Twitter, Vitaminwater Zero, Yoplait and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, watch what happens when Chance the Rapper tweets out for song requests before his show, as fans and foes -- including David Crosby, who snarks "How about any song with real instruments?" -- have their say in an ad for Twitter. Aaron Paul displays some fancy footwork while working out on a treadmill in a spot for Vitaminwater Zero that's reminiscent of OK Go's "Here It Goes Again" music video. And Yoplait demonstrates how mothers can be judged whether they breastfeed or not, go to work or stay home, or dress up or down, and advises them to ignore the haters (Jessica Wohl has the backstory: "Yoplait Says Drop the Judgment, 'Mom On,' and Eat Some Yogurt").