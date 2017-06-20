×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Twitter, Vitaminwater Zero, Yoplait and More

By Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, watch what happens when Chance the Rapper tweets out for song requests before his show, as fans and foes -- including David Crosby, who snarks "How about any song with real instruments?" -- have their say in an ad for Twitter. Aaron Paul displays some fancy footwork while working out on a treadmill in a spot for Vitaminwater Zero that's reminiscent of OK Go's "Here It Goes Again" music video. And Yoplait demonstrates how mothers can be judged whether they breastfeed or not, go to work or stay home, or dress up or down, and advises them to ignore the haters (Jessica Wohl has the backstory: "Yoplait Says Drop the Judgment, 'Mom On,' and Eat Some Yogurt").

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
You've Got This, Mom On! Yoplait: You've Got This, Mom On!
Network: USA Network
Show: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Primetime Airing: Jun. 19, 8:06 pm ET
Music Is Happening Twitter: Music Is Happening
Network: ABC
Show: The Bachelorette
Primetime Airing: Jun. 19, 8:34 pm ET
Sibling Rivalry Samsung Mobile: Sibling Rivalry
Network: MTV
Show: Titanic
Primetime Airing: Jun. 19, 8:35 pm ET
Drink Outside the Lines Vitaminwater: Drink Outside the Lines
Network: TBS
Show: The Cleveland Show
Primetime Airing: Jun. 19, 10:09 pm ET
Side Hustle Uber: Side Hustle
Network: Nick@Nite
Show: George Lopez
Primetime Airing: Jun. 19, 8:35 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Everybody, Everywhere Chevrolet: Everybody, Everywhere
Online Views: 2,916,012
Social Actions: 18,226
SpotShare: 7.46%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 1,052
Social Actions: 20,145
SpotShare: 2.50%
Cat's in the Cradle TD Ameritrade: Cat's in the Cradle
Online Views: 39,533
Social Actions: 16,229
SpotShare: 2.20%
Boyz II Men: Side Effects GEICO: Boyz II Men: Side Effects
Online Views: 52,128
Social Actions: 5,589
SpotShare: 0.81%
Details Mazda: Details
Online Views: 366,327
Social Actions: 1,009
SpotShare: 0.78%

In this article:
Most Popular