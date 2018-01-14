You Really Have to See Bill Murray as Steve Bannon and Fred Armisen as Michael Wolff on 'SNL'

So that was kind of amazing: Not only did the first post-"Fire and Fury" edition of "Saturday Night Live" enlist former cast member Fred Armisen to play Michael Wolff, but original cast member Bill Murray showed up to do Steve Bannon. The set-up was that both were guests of Mika Brzezinski (Kate McKinnon) and Joe Scarborough (Alex Moffat) on a spoof of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" as part of the "SNL" cold open. In the segment, Armisen's Wolff reveals a thing he left out of "Fire and Fury" (spoiler: Oval Office baby races!) while Murray's Bannon talks about what's next for him (spoiler: he's working on a new line of wrinkled barn jackets called Frumpers for Guys, plus a skincare line called Blotch).
Bonus right at the end: Leslie Jones is Oprah.