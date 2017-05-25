Watch Cartoon Pope Francis Roast President Trump

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Thursday, May 25:

The first rule of Political Fight Club: don't body-slam a reporter while other reporters are watching (See No. 3, below). The first rule of Cable News Blowhard Club: When the going gets tough, the "tough" go on vacation (No. 4). The first rule of Donald Trump Club: I'm first -- this is my photo op (No. 2). Anyway, let's get started ...

1. Because of course: "AG Sessions did not disclose Russia meetings in security clearance form, DOJ says" -- a "First on CNN" report from Manu Raju and Evan Perez. Flashback to March: "Al Franken: I think Jeff Sessions committed perjury."

2. So this happened:

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

3. Meanwhile, in other shoving news: "The race to fill Montana's sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives took a violent turn Wednesday, and a crew from the Fox News Channel, including myself, witnessed it firsthand," Alicia Acuna of Fox News writes in a post titled "Fox News team witnesses GOP House candidate 'body slam' reporter." The GOP candidate is Greg Gianforte and the reporter is Ben Jacobs of The Guardian.

+ "A Republican candidate for the US Congress has lost the support of three newspapers in his state after he was charged with the assault of a Guardian reporter who tried to ask him about his party's healthcare plan," via The Guardian.

+ "Jacobs is an obnoxious, dishonest first class jerk. I'm not surprised he got smacked." -- a tweet from conservative activist Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center.

4. Speaking of Fox News: "Is the Sean Hannity Advertiser Revolt Bill O'Reilly All Over Again?" Good question! Ad Age supplies an answer and some background while Hannity leaves for his "ANNUAL Memorial Day long weekend."

5. Meanwhile, up north: "5-year-old becomes 'Prime Minister for a Day,' spends her time building a fort with Justin Trudeau," via Mashable.

6. Meanwhile, in the Middle East: "Israel says it has changed its intelligence-sharing protocols with the United States after President Donald Trump disclosed classified information to Russian diplomats earlier this month that had come from Israel, even though Tel Aviv had not assented to his handing it to another country," reports the Voice of America -- yes, the Voice of America, the U.S. government-funded news organization.

7. And finally, somehow Stephen Colbert was able to book Pope Francis on "The Late Show" last night -- and all he could talk about was Donald Trump:

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.