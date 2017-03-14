Watch Colbert Address Snooping Obama Through His Microwave Cam

Most Popular

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Tuesday, March 14:

Yesterday we somewhat miraculously pulled off a media scan devoid of blizzard-related items, despite Winter Storm Stella being the media obsession of the day. Today we're sticking to our blizzard-free guns -- except to note that at least in downtown Manhattan we're experiencing/hearing thundersnow, and it's pretty awesome. Anyway, let's get started ...

1. The job of selling the American Health Care Act just got a little harder. "A White House analysis of the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare shows even steeper coverage losses than the projections by the Congressional Budget Office, according to a document viewed by Politico on Monday," writes that site's Paul Demko. "The preliminary analysis from the Office of Management and Budget forecast that 26 million people would lose coverage over the next decade, versus the 24 million CBO estimates. The White House has made efforts to discredit the forecasts from the nonpartisan CBO."

2. "Facing a Monday deadline, the Justice Department asked lawmakers for more time to provide evidence backing up President Donald Trump's unproven assertion that his predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper during the election," per Julie Pace and Deb Riechmann of the Associated Press (via Time.com). "The request came as the White House appeared to soften Trump's explosive allegation."

3. A popular TV show had its finale Monday night and viewers -- and maybe the participants too? -- had mixed feelings about it.

4. Let the Wayne Tracker jokes begin. "Rex Tillerson: Secretary of State used fake name 'Wayne Tracker' to discuss climate change while Exxon Mobil CEO," per The Independent, citing a court filing by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

5. "Marissa Mayer is about to lose her CEO job, but she's in for a nice consolation prize," CNN Money's Seth Fiegerman reports. "Mayer is set to receive a $23 million severance package after Yahoo's sale to Verizon is completed, according to a company filing Monday. The severance payout is contingent on Yahoo getting sold and Mayer being terminated without cause. The golden parachute package would come on top of the more than $150 million Mayer received in salary and stock awards since joining the company in 2012."

6. Uh, this just in, via The Next Web: "We-Vibe fined $3 million for spying on its customers through their smart vibrators."

7. Speaking of surveillance, during his monologue on last night's "Late Show" on CBS, starting at the 5:40 mark in the video embedded here, Stephen Colbert addressed Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway's recent suggestion that President Obama could have been spying on Trump through "microwaves that turn into cameras." Spoiler: Starting at the 7:40 mark there's a cameo appearance by a freshly nuked Hot Pocket.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.