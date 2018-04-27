Watch Colbert deconstruct Trump's surreal, rambling 'Fox & Friends' call

Are you still reeling from President Trump's disturbing Thursday morning call-in appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends"? Of did you manage to miss it entirely?

Either way, you'll want to watch Stephen Colbert's helpful deconstruction of the surreal, rambling performance—including the billionaire's revelation that he got his wife Melanie "a beautiful card" for her birthday (Colbert suggests a shopping spree to the tune of $130,000 would be a more appropriate gift), his professed ignorance about his embattled lawyer Michael Cohen's "business," whether or not he'll fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, "no collusion," his feelings about NBC and CNN, the "phony cloud over my head that doesn't exist," and, of course, winning the electoral college vs. the popular vote. Watch to the end for Colbert's take on how one of the "stunned" hosts of "Fox & Friends" finally got "grandpa" off the phone after half an hour of unhinged free association.