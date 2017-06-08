Watch: Colbert's Amazing Attack Ad Against an Audience Member Inspired by That Comey Attack Ad

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Thursday, June 8:

Welcome to the Comey Testimony Day edition of your daily media scan! Let's get started ...

1. "Twitter Will Live-Stream James Comey Testimony in Exclusive Bloomberg TV Pact," per Variety.

UPDATE: Here's the stream:

2. From "'Must-See TV': Free Drinks and Canceled Meetings for Comey's Testimony," via Michael M. Grynbaum and Katie Rogers of The New York Times:

Americans do not agree on much these days. But millions are expected to pause on Thursday to take in a spectacle already being compared to other political-cultural touchstones, like the Army-McCarthy hearings and Anita Hill's testimony about Clarence Thomas.

3. The front cover of New York's Daily News this morning:

Sneak peek at Thursday's front page:



DON'S PLEA: COVERUP https://t.co/5pbhiOh7cj

"The President said, 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.'" pic.twitter.com/JV8ZPRsgw8 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 8, 2017

4. One of the top stories this morning on White House-favorite Breitbart News: "James Comey Testimony Proves Trump Right, CNN Wrong."

5. "49 questions for James Comey," courtesy of The Hill's Joe Uchill, starting with,

1. Do you feel that Trump asking you to "let go" of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn should be considered obstruction of justice?

6. Uh oh. Time magazine just rebranded the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. -- and it already feels like this name is going to stick.

TIME's new cover: How Donald Trump's D.C. hotel became the new swamp https://t.co/50bXrkI4lX pic.twitter.com/AyMIOm68MD — TIME (@TIME) June 8, 2017

7. And finally, on the "Late Show" last night, Stephen Colbert ran an excerpt from that instantly notorious attack ad against James Comey funded by a pro-Trump group, and then had this to say:

In case you're keeping track of norms that have been violated, this is a big one -- though it may not feel like it because we see attack ads all the time. But normally they're against someone running for office. Comey's not. He's now a private citizen who was called by the senate to testify. You might as well just make an attack ad about one of my audience members out here. Like ... [points to an audience member] like this guy." [The camera zooms in on the guy in Seat 12.]

Commence the real-time attack ad!

