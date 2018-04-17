Watch Colbert's blissed-out reaction to the Hannity scandal

On last night's "Late Show," Stephen Colbert graciously ceded Monday's big reveal, for viewers who might have been a little behind the curve, regarding Fox News anchor Sean Hannity: "CNN, you've earned this," Colbert said as he cut to a clip from the Fox News rival reporting that Hannity secretly shares a lawyer, Michael Cohen, with President Trump. When the brief video ended, Colbert was nowhere to be found—until the camera panned over and found him leaning back in a leather chair, eyes closed and blissed out while sipping from a glass of red wine.

Coming to, he stood up and spoke into the camera, addressing his old "Daily Show" colleague and fellow Fox News antagonist: "Jon Stewart, after the show I'm going to come over and we're just gonna spoon! Just spoon!"

He then spoke to his viewing audience: "This is craaaaazzzzzzzy! Cohen only has two other clients, and all he does for them is pay off mistresses! Which raises the obvious question: Who did Sean Hannity have sex with?"

