Watch Colbert's Cartoon Trump Get Advice From Ghost Nixon

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Tuesday, March 7:

Some free advice: Be careful what you say in front of your Amazon Echo (see No. 1, below), your iPhone or Android phone and your smart TV (No. 4). Because not only are they listening to you, but apparently they all regularly get together in an internet chat room at night while you're sleeping to complain about you to each other. (It turns out they really can't stand you!) My source on that: I believe it to be true. And/or I saw it on cable news. Anyway, let's get started ...

1. "Amazon has stopped fighting a legal battle to keep Echo recordings secret, after the defendant at the heart of the case gave his permission for the evidence to be handed over," The Guardian's Alex Hern reports. Amazon had previously argued that "both its users' requests to Alexa and its own responses were covered by American First Amendment rights, and that law enforcement should thus meet a high burden of proof to require release of the data."

2. Speaking of Amazon, the Recode Daily newsletter this morning teased a story that appears on sibling site The Verge with the subject line "A peek at Amazon's new Twitter clone" (well done -- made me click!). The Verge's Casey Newton writes that "If Twitter were ever going to be disrupted, this is exactly what I'd imagine it would look like at the beginning" in a post headlined "Twitch replaced its homepage with a Twitter clone for gamers."

3. Alicia Adamczyk and Elizabeth O'Brien of Money magazine have a helpful breakdown of the so-called American Health Care Act in a post titled "5 Things to Know Now About the GOP's Obamacare Replacement Plan." For starters, "The bill drastically cuts tax credits for the oldest and poorest Americans, while giving the upper class a major tax break. It also rolls back the Medicaid expansion and nixes the individual mandate, which requires everyone to buy health insurance. Crucially, it has not been scored by the Congressional Budget Office, so overall impacts are tough to gauge at this early point."

4. "WikiLeaks on Tuesday released what it said is the full hacking capacity of the CIA in a stunning 8,000-plus page disclosure the anti-secrecy website contends is 'the largest ever publication of confidential documents on the agency,'" Fox News' Cody Derespina reports. "The collection of purported intelligence tools includes information on CIA-developed malware -- bearing names such as 'Assassin' and 'Medusa' -- intended to target iPhones, Android phones, smart TVs and Microsoft, Mac and Linux operating systems, among others. An entire unit in the CIA is devoted to inventing programs to hack data from Apple products, according to WikiLeaks."

5. "You'll never guess who tweeted something false that he saw on TV." That's the headline of a thoughtful analysis of a single tweet this morning by The Washington Post's Philip Bump (though if I had to guess I'd guess that you'll totally be able to guess).

6. "Alec Baldwin Might Not Play Trump on 'SNL' Much Longer," per Extra. Sad!

7. And finally, speaking of fake Trumps, on Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" last night, Cartoon Donald Trump -- busy tweeting in bed at the Winter White House -- got some advice on diversionary tactics from Cartoon Ghost Richard Nixon. Cartoon Ghost Abraham Lincoln also showed up, but sadly his advice went unheeded.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.