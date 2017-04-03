Watch the Promo for Comedy Central's 'The President Show'

You saw this coming, right?

Just like a certain chief executive in Washington, The President Show gleefully tosses out the rulebook of its predecessors. Created by Anthony Atamanuik who hosts as Donald J. Trump, and produced by Clone Wolf Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment, this weekly, topical series will air on Thursdays following The Daily Show with Trevor Noah beginning Thursday, April 27 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

In the world of The President Show, Trump is bypassing the crooked media by hosting a late-night show direct from the Oval Office. No unfair questions from reporters, no awkward photo ops with German ladies, and no bedtimes. Just a fun show where he can put his unique Trumpian spin on such late-night staples as desk segments, field pieces and guest interviews. Vice President Mike Pence is featured as his sidekick, played by Peter Grosz.