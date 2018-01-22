Watch: Disturbing Trump Ad Calls Dems 'Complicit' in Murders Committed by Illegal Immigrants

On Saturday, the Donald J. Trump for President channel on YouTube released a campaign ad called "Complicit" that throws a hearty serving of red meat to his base. Right from the start, the 30-second video is designed to shock viewers by showing courtroom footage of Luis Bracamontes, an illegal immigrant accused of killing two Sacramento-area sheriff's deputies in 2014, saying "Only thing that I f*****g regret is that I f***** just killed two." (That text also appears on screen.)

An announcer describes Bracamontes as "pure evil" and declares that "President Trump is right. Build the wall! Deport criminals. Stop illegal immigration now. Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants." During the latter line, images of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appear on screen.

Alt-right site Breitbart, an enthusiastic supporter of Trump's immigration policies, took note of something the Republican Speaker of the House had to say about the ad on Sunday: "Paul Ryan on Trump Ad Attacking Dems: 'I Don't Know If That's Necessarily Productive'."