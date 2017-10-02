Watch the Hilarious 'SNL' Ad for Levi's Wokes: 'Gender Non-Conforming Denim'

Are you tired of fashion brands that think they know you? Are you part of a generation that rejects labels—about gender, size and even style? Then Levi's Wokes, as shown above, may be for you. The "sizeless, style-neutral, gender non-conforming denim" comes in only one tarp-like size ("They fit every body, because they fit no body") and one inexplicable mashup of a color called greb ("It's a handful of colors, none of which are dominant"). Best of all, the innovative wrap-around Uni-fly offers "180 degrees of gender non-conformity."

The ad debuted during the weekend's season 43 premiere of "Saturday Night Live" and features "SNL" cast members and guest host Ryan Gosling, which means it's a spoof—which is too bad, because there is definitely a market for these. (As Emma Hall notes in today's Ad Age Wake-Up Call, Levi's thanked "SNL" for the bit on Twitter.)