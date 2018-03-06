Watch This Insanely Good, Improbably Emotional Cover of 'Hotline Bling' That Made 'The Voice' Judges Go Nuts

ABC is hoping for a monster hit with its reboot of "American Idol," set to premiere this coming Sunday, but on Monday night NBC's "The Voice" stole a bit of ABC's thunder with an extraordinary, a-star-is-born audition by a contestant named Christiana Danielle.

"The Voice," which is three episodes into its 14th season, may have already found its next winner, judging by the rapturous reviews delivered by the show's coaches. Danielle took Drake's 2016 hit "Hotline Bling" and completely reimagined it, delivering a moody, soulful rendition that had three of the show's coaches—Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and "Idol" alum Kelly Clarkson—battling to get her on their team. (Coach Blake Shelton didn't "turn his chair" during Danielle's performance to indicate his interest in her. The country star later said "I love you" and "I have no business even trying to throw my hat in the ring.")

"Christiana," Adam Levine said, "you're one of the best singers I've ever heard in my life"—but ultimately (spoiler) she chose Alicia Keys to be her coach.