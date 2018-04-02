Watch John Oliver explain the Sinclair 'fake news' scandal -- and Sinclair itself

Sinclair—as in the Sinclair Broadcast Group, the biggest TV station operator in the U.S.—is a top 10 trending topic on Twitter this morning, and Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi explains why here. For starters, Jeanine notes,

The focus on Sinclair comes after Deadspin published a montage video of the company's anchors across the U.S. reciting a promo that among other things says, "The sharing of biased and false news has become all too common on social media."

Watch that montage in Deadspin's post, "How America's Largest Local TV Owner Turned Its News Anchors Into Soldiers in Trump's War on the Media." Published Saturday afternoon, the piece has, as of this writing, racked up more than 800,000 views—and the montage has become something of a media sensation. John Oliver, host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight," even added a last-minute segment to last night's show that samples from the montage; "Yeah, nothing says 'We value independent media' like dozens of reporters forced to repeat the same message over and over again like members of a brainwashed cult," he comments. (This "Last Week Tonight" segment, it should be noted, features a number of enthusiastically deployed swear words, so if you're watching this at work, you might want to use headphones.)

The longer segment about Sinclair that Oliver refers to above originally appeared in July of last year. It runs just under 19 minutes and it's worth watching in full if you want more context on the current drama.