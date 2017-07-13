Watch John Oliver Try to Make Sense of the Trump Clan's 'Stupid Watergate'

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Thursday, July 13:

1. I just want to note that when I went to the Chicago Sun-Times' website to get the story (from the horse's mouth) about its change of ownership -- "Union group led by Eisendrath outduels Trib owner to acquire Sun-Times" -- the site threw up an interstitial labeled "Answer a survey question to continue reading this content." And the first question was:

Question 1 of 7 or fewer:



Do you have internet services currently?

( ) No

( ) Yes

( ) I'm not sure

I checked "I'm not sure" and it let me right in!

Anyway, per the story by Mitchell Armentrout,

An investment group led by former Chicago Ald. Edwin Eisendrath that includes a coalition of labor unions acquired the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Reader on Wednesday, staving off a competing bid for the papers by the owner of the Chicago Tribune.

2. Speaking of ownership changes, this news from late yesterday surprised a lot of people at Advertising Age and its Crain sibling publications: "Crain Communications Changes Family Ownership Structure," per Crain's Detroit Business (via Ad Age).

3. Let's see, anything else going on? Oh yeah, right, that whole ... thing. Here, have a link: "Exclusive: Trump says he does not fault son for meeting Russian lawyer," per Reuters. The money quote:

Asked if he knew that his son was meeting with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in June last year, the president told Reuters in a White House interview: "No, that I didn't know until a couple of days ago when I heard about this."

4. Related!

5. The New York Times is apparently too polite to say "We call bullshit on President Trump not knowing about Trump Jr.'s meeting," but in its inimitable Timesian way, it comes pretty close in a story on its front page this morning under the headline "Meeting Renews Scrutiny on Trump's '16 Actions" -- reworked to "Conspiracy or Coincidence? A Timeline Open to Interpretation" for the web. Peter Baker writes,

At 6:14 p.m. on June 7, 2016, Donald Trump Jr. clicked the send button on an email to confirm a meeting with a woman described as a "Russian government attorney" who would give him "information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia." Three hours later, his father, Donald J. Trump, claimed victory in the final primary races propelling him to the Republican presidential nomination and a general election contest against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In his victory speech, Mr. Trump promised to deliver a major address detailing Mrs. Clinton's "corrupt dealings" to give "favorable treatment" to foreign governments, including "the Russians."

6. Meanwhile, we'll always have Paris ...

Trump wasn't expected to go to Paris. But then he learned there would be a military parade. https://t.co/4dI0uZirGV via @wpjenna — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 12, 2017

7. And finally, while John Oliver's HBO show, "Last Week Tonight," is on a brief hiatus, he paid a visit to Stephen Colbert's "Late Show." A brief excerpt of his take from last night's show re: the whole Trump-Russia scandal and what Trump Jr. just brought to the equation:

We called his whole looming scandal -- way back in March, we came up with this framing device for it -- "Stupid Watergate." The idea that it's something with, you know, all the gravitas of Watergate, but where everyone involved is stupid and bad at everything. And unfortunately, it was supposed to be a self-contained joke, but current events are making it more and more relevant.

Thanks to Ann-Christine Diaz, Laurel Wentz and Jessica Wohl for their roundup suggestions.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.